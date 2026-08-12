'Vamos Colombia': Shakira calls for help, donations for earthquake victims

Following a successful performance together with BTS, Coldplay and Madonna, among others, at the inaugural FIFA World Cup half-time show and after releasing the official anthem of the 2026 games last month, international pop superstar Shakira is now singing to a different tune: Help and donations for her home country Colombia. At least 111 people have so far died, 87 were injured and thousands others have been displaced when a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit western Colombia on Monday, 10 August. The Colombian geological agency said it was the strongest earthquake to hit the country in the 21st century. "Nos duele el alma pero vamos a salir adelante (Our hearts ache, but we will get through this)," Shakira reposted on her Instagram stories following the quake. The "Waka Waka" hitmaker also shared emergency numbers that victims could contact for help, as well as encouraged people to donate for victims by providing official donation portals. "Vamos Colombia," the "Whenever, Wherever" singer reposted, encouraging her fellowmen to rise up from the tragedy, much like the singer who has since moved on as a single mother following a controversial split from Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué after a long-term relationship from 2011 to 2022.