Vice Ganda is expanding her reign in the Philippine entertainment industry with a new major partnership with TV5’s parent company, MediaQuest Holdings, opening the door to fresh projects and collaborations across the media group’s extensive platforms.

The agreement was formally signed on Wednesday, 12 August, at The Lighthouse at Meralco Center in Pasig City, bringing together one of Philippine entertainment’s biggest personalities and the media organization behind TV5 and other major properties.

The occasion also introduced another distinction for Vice, who was hailed as the “Queen of All Networks” as she celebrated the latest chapter of a career that has successfully crossed television, movies, live entertainment and digital media.

Present at the milestone were MVP Group Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan, MediaQuest Holdings President and CEO Victorico P. Vargas, and Slingshot Studios Head for Partnerships, People and Business Development Ranvel Rufino.

More than a ceremonial signing, the partnership brings Vice’s massive audience and distinct brand of entertainment together with MediaQuest and the wider MVP Group’s network and resources.

The collaboration, dubbed "VG X MQ," is expected to produce new entertainment projects designed not only for audiences in the Philippines but also for Filipinos around the world.

For Vice, whose career has been marked by blockbuster films, successful television programs and sold-out performances, the MediaQuest deal adds another significant milestone to an already expansive showbiz journey.