Hollywood star Sofia Vergara comforted her fellow Colombians after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit western Colombia on Monday, 10 August, killing at least 111, injuring 87 and leaving thousands displaced.

"As a Colombian, I deeply feel the pain of our people after today's nightmare," Sofia wrote in Spanish, as shown in an art card she posted in her Instagram stories. "To those who are afraid today, to those who have lost so much, to those searching for their loved ones: you are not alone ❤❤❤."

The earthquake, which made many buildings collapse like brick toys within minutes and seconds as shown by survivors' viral videos, had been the strongest to hit the country in the 21st century, the country's geological agency said.

"We will all help, we will pray, and as always, Colombia will move forward," Vergara assured.