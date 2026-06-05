Diabetes now 5th leading cause of death

From being the ninth leading cause of death in the Philippines, diabetes has now climbed as the fifth top killer of Filipinos, the Department of Health recently announced.

This is “very alarming,” said Diabetes Philippines president and chair Dr. Fatma Ibba Tiu in a Makati press conference recently.

“We believe diabetes cases now are higher because most of the ischemic heart disease that was recorded in cerebrovascular disease or stroke, may also be due to diabetes,” she explained.

Not only is diabetes’ incidence on the rise; fatalities due to the illness has also increased, said Tiu.