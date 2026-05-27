PHA sounds alarm as heart disease remains top killer in Philippines

New heart disease guidelines

Ischemic heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the Philippines, with one Filipino reportedly dying every five minutes from the condition.

To address this, the PHA formally launched its 2025 clinical practice guidelines for the treatment and management of chronic coronary syndrome, intended for both primary care and specialized physicians.

Paolo Joel Nocom said the country faces not only a shortage of specialists but also a lack of localized medical guidelines suited to Philippine realities.

“So anong ibig sabihin n’yan, ‘yung mga nasa kanayunan, ‘no, na hindi po nakakakita ng mga dalubhasa o spesyalista, maaaring may mga nagkakaproblema, nagkakasakit…” Nocom said.

He noted that while international guidelines exist in countries such as the United States and Japan, many do not fully consider the Philippines’ economic and healthcare realities.

The guidelines, developed entirely through PHA funding, aim to support government healthcare programs by identifying affordable and accessible medicines and treatment protocols for Filipino patients.

Iris Garcia said the project took years to complete and involved consultations with doctors, patients, and barangay health workers to avoid conflicts of interest.

Mental health linked to heart disease

The convention also highlighted the connection between mental health and cardiovascular illness.

Joan Perez-Rifareal discussed how mental health conditions can worsen cardiovascular risks through increased blood pressure, unhealthy coping mechanisms, disrupted sleep, and weakened immunity.

Influencer and advocate Hershey Neri shared her own struggles with trauma and mental health, emphasizing the importance of therapy and emotional support.

“At nineteen years old, talagang I was angry at the world, and I was angry at myself,” Neri said.

Meanwhile, pastor and motivational speaker Ed Lapiz called for stronger grassroots mental health awareness and better safeguards against what he described as harmful “digital noise” on social media.

Push for CPR-ready barangays

The PHA and PCC also launched the national PHA CPR Academy to expand cardiopulmonary resuscitation training nationwide.

Under the initiative, organizations and training centers can now receive accreditation as Basic Life Support and Advanced Cardiac Life Support centers capable of training healthcare workers and ordinary citizens.

The groups are also pushing for the creation of “CPR-ready barangays,” which would require emergency communication systems, automated external defibrillators, trained responders, patient transport vehicles, and registries of residents with heart conditions.

Currently, Barangay Señor Santo Niño and Barangay 109 in Tacloban City have already submitted applications to become accredited CPR-ready barangays.