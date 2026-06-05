City of Malabon University gains CHED recognition after 33 years

“Ang tunay na sukatan ng pag-unlad ng isang lungsod ay kung paano nito binibigyan ng pagkakataon ang mga kabataan na mangarap at umasenso,” she said.

The mayor said CMU had previously lost eligibility for the Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFAST) and free higher education benefits during Academic Year 2022–2023 because of compliance and institutional issues.

She said the city government continued supporting students while working to restore the university's eligibility for national assistance programs.

“Pero nais ko ring ipaalala sa ating mga kababayan na habang pinoproseso natin ang lahat ng compliance requirements upang maibalik ang eligibility ng CMU sa UNIFAST mula 2023 hanggang sa kasalukuyan, hindi natin pinabayaan ang edukasyon ng ating mga kabataang Malabueño,” Sandoval said.

According to the mayor, the city government allocated more than P150 million annually to sustain the university's operations and ensure that students could continue their education despite the loss of national funding support.

The local government also undertook reforms aimed at improving governance systems, strengthening academic program certifications, streamlining documentation and meeting CHED's quality assurance requirements.

“Naniniwala tayo na hindi dapat huminto ang pangarap ng isang bata dahil lamang sa kakulangan ng suporta o oportunidad,” Sandoval said.

She also thanked university officials, faculty members, parents, students and city government personnel who contributed to the institution's recognition.

“Hindi lang ito recognition ng isang paaralan. Recognition ito ng sipag ng ating mga guro, sakripisyo ng mga magulang, pagsisikap ng ating mga estudyante, at commitment ng buong lungsod na itaas ang kalidad ng edukasyon sa Malabon. At higit sa lahat, ito ay investment sa kinabukasan ng bawat batang Malabueño,” she added.

Sandoval said the city government remains committed to strengthening public education programs to help more young Malabueños complete their studies and improve their employment opportunities.