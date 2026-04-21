Financial aid, job fairs highlight Malabon’s 25th year

“In the midst of the energy crisis, we need cooperation more than ever,” Sandoval said. “The spirit of bayanihan will serve as our strength to overcome any trial.”

The mayor noted that while the city government is implementing contingency measures to maintain basic services, residents should contribute through energy conservation and community support.

“It is not just the responsibility of the government. Each of us has a role to play,” she added.

To mark the milestone, the city government launched the “Walang Tulugan Serbisyo Caravan,” a series of programs including the distribution of the second tranche of the Malabon Ahon Blue Card financial assistance to more than 93,000 households.

Other initiatives included a mega job fair and the month-long Malabon Pasalubong Trade Fair to support local small businesses.

The city also deployed mobile service units, including mobile showers, laundry facilities, and charging stations, while providing pensions and financial aid to senior citizens and people with disabilities.