Canva rolls out Phl education drive

The launch comes as educators continue to face challenges in integrating technology into teaching. A 2026 Canva survey found that creating presentations was the most time-consuming back-to-school task for teachers, cited by 35 percent of respondents, followed by classroom visual preparation at 30 percent and lesson planning at 21 percent.

The survey also showed that poor internet connectivity remains the biggest barrier to digital adoption, identified by 40 percent of respondents. Despite this, 97 percent of teachers surveyed said they already use Canva, while 56 percent use the platform daily. Meanwhile, 63 percent expressed interest in further integrating digital tools into classroom instruction.

To address these challenges, Canva Eskwela 2026 will provide educators with training and tools aimed at improving classroom efficiency and supporting AI-powered learning.

"Filipino educators are among the most dedicated in the world, yet they face real barriers, from connectivity challenges to time constraints, that limit what's possible in the classroom," said Ysa Delfin-Malinao, education marketing lead at Canva Philippines. "Canva Eskwela 2026 is our commitment to removing those barriers and ensuring every teacher has the tools to inspire the next generation of Filipino innovators and leaders."