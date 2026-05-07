2,000 farmers, fisherfolk get aid from government in Lubao

According to Mayor Pineda, the beneficiaries received P2,000 cash assistance, food packs, and sugar aid as part of the government’s continuing efforts to support the agricultural and fisheries sectors amid rising production costs and economic challenges.

“Alam naman natin na ang ating mga farmers ay kabilang sa mga higit na nahihirapan, kaya mahalagang mabigyan sila ng assistance at suporta upang mas maipromote at maibenta ang kanilang mga produkto. Sa simpleng paraan na ito, nace-celebrate at nabibigyan natin sila ng pagkilala,” she said.

Governor Pineda also reminded farmers and fisherfolk to prioritize their health while continuing their work, assuring them that medical assistance and healthcare services remain readily available through the Provincial Government whenever needed.

“Kung may kailangan o nararamdaman po kayo, lumapit lamang po kayo sa Kapitolyo sa pamamagitan ng inyong mga kapitan, lalo na kung may problema kayo sa pagbabayad sa pribadong ospital. Ayaw na po ni Nanay na may ma-dialysis, mabulag, o magka-cancer pa. Lahat ito ay maiiwasan kung tutulungan ninyo ako sa aking preventive program,” she added.

In addition, 58 farmers’ associations each received 100 liters of diesel fuel assistance from the LGU, which is distributed twice yearly to help ease the burden of increasing fuel prices and sustain farming operations across the municipality. Fertilizer assistance is also scheduled for distribution later this month.

Several associations were likewise provided with knapsack sprayers and coolers to further improve agricultural productivity and support their livelihoods.

The celebration also featured a vibrant mini marketplace in front of the Lubao Municipal Hall, where local farmers and fisherfolk showcased and sold fresh agricultural produce and seafood highlighting the richness of Lubao’s farming and fishing industries while encouraging the public to support locally produced goods.