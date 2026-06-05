BOC seizes P13.3M kush at NAIA

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) intercepted approximately P13.3 million worth of suspected marijuana “Kush” from a passenger arriving from Thailand at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Thursday, 4 June.
In a statement, BOC said the Filipino passenger arrived from Thailand, and during the X-ray examination of checked-in baggage, the X-ray Inspection Project detected suspicious images indicative of organic substances, prompting further inspection.
A thorough physical examination of the luggage was immediately conducted. The inspection resulted in the discovery of 21 medium-sized packs, 42 small-sized packs, and two medium-sized containers containing dried leaves suspected to be marijuana “Kush.”
The seized marijuana, weighing approximately 8,910 grams, has a total estimated street value of P13,365,000.
Following the discovery, the BOC immediately coordinated with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), which conducted a K9 sniffing operation that yielded a positive indication for illegal drugs. The suspected contraband was subsequently turned over to PDEA for laboratory examination, further analysis, and case build-up.
Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno commended the vigilance and professionalism of the personnel involved in the operation, underscoring the Bureau’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the country’s borders against the entry of illegal drugs.
The BOC-NAIA continues to strengthen its border protection efforts through intelligence-driven operations, advanced screening technologies, and sustained coordination with partner law enforcement agencies in support of the government’s campaign against illegal drugs.