BOC seizes P13.3M kush at NAIA

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) intercepted approximately P13.3 million worth of suspected marijuana “Kush” from a passenger arriving from Thailand at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Thursday, 4 June.

In a statement, BOC said the Filipino passenger arrived from Thailand, and during the X-ray examination of checked-in baggage, the X-ray Inspection Project detected suspicious images indicative of organic substances, prompting further inspection.

A thorough physical examination of the luggage was immediately conducted. The inspection resulted in the discovery of 21 medium-sized packs, 42 small-sized packs, and two medium-sized containers containing dried leaves suspected to be marijuana “Kush.”