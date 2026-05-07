Two Filipinas nabbed with P56.6-M shabu at NAIA Terminal 1

Two inbound Filipino female passengers were intercepted in connection with the discovery of suspected illegal drugs at the Arrival Lobby X-Ray Area of NAIA Terminal 1 in Pasay City on May 6, 2026, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported Thursday.

PNP chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the operation stemmed from a coordinated interdiction activity conducted with the Bureau of Customs (BOC), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and other airport security units after BOC X-ray personnel flagged two pieces of luggage containing suspected prohibited items.

The luggage belonged to passengers arriving via a commercial international flight from Phnom Penh, Cambodia, which arrived at 4:41 a.m.

Upon inspection, BOC baggage inspectors, in the presence of the passengers and law enforcement officers, uncovered multiple foil packs containing white crystalline substances concealed inside improvised carbon-paper pouches.

A subsequent K9 inspection confirmed the presence of illegal drugs, prompting immediate coordination with the PNP Aviation Security Unit-NCR, PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-DEG), and PDEA operatives.

A field test conducted on-site yielded positive results for Methamphetamine Hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu.

The suspects were arrested, while the seized items were inventoried, documented, and turned over to PDEA for proper disposition and the filing of charges.

Recovered evidence included approximately 8,324 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P56,603,200.

Authorities said the contraband was concealed in two pieces of luggage: one black suitcase containing around 4,506 grams of suspected shabu mixed with coffee powder and assorted items, and one dark gray suitcase containing around 3,818 grams similarly concealed alongside brown powder and personal effects.

Various identification documents, passports, boarding passes, mobile phones, and personal belongings were likewise seized as non-drug evidence.

The PNP said the operation underscored strengthened border control measures at the country’s major gateways, particularly through coordination with customs and drug enforcement authorities to prevent the entry of illegal drugs through international flights.

Aligned with the PNP’s focused agenda, the operation highlighted the priority on enhanced police operations to ensure that airport interdiction efforts remain firm, responsive, and evidence-driven in addressing transnational drug trafficking attempts.

“Every successful interception of illegal drugs at our ports of entry protects countless Filipino families from harm. We will continue to strengthen our border protection efforts against drug trafficking networks,” Nartatez said.

“Hindi natin palalagpasin ang anumang pagtatangka na magpasok ng ilegal na droga sa ating bansa. Ang kapulisan ay patuloy na magbabantay at kikilos laban dito,” he added.