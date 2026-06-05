Binay reaffirms Makati healthcare commitment

As the city marks its 356th founding anniversary this month, Binay pledged to maintain continuous funding for the subsidized healthcare program.

“I would like to assure Makati residents that the city government remains firmly committed to providing premium healthcare through continuous access to the comprehensive benefits of the Yellow Card,” Binay said.

The mayor said future billings for Yellow Card-related services will be processed normally as part of the city’s ongoing obligations to the medical center.

“Under my administration, the city has never wavered in its commitment to the health and well-being of every Makati resident and stakeholder,” Binay said.

“We continue to invest billions of the city budget in our social development programs,” she added.