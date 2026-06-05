ABKA tourney set at Apo Golf

“The proceeds of this tournament will go to a scholarship program for promising junior high school students, with biases on indigenous peoples, kids of caddies and golf workers, and less fortunate kids who need financial support for education,” added ABKA president Bingkoy Villegas during the Davao Sportswriters Association Forum last Thursday.

Tournament format will follow the Molave Point Scoring System with shotgun starts at 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. for Class A, B, C, Seniors and Super Seniors.

“The perpetual trophy for the Loyalty Cup for the team champion award will be participated by the different class batches. It will be proudly displayed at the golf club,” Libron said.