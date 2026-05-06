5 schools chase historic UAAP golf title

Five schools are fine-tuning their rosters and sharpening their games, but what lies ahead is bigger than just another tournament — it is history in the making.
The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) is set to stage its first-ever golf tournament presented by PGTI in Season 88 on Monday at Tagaytay Midlands, opening a long-awaited collegiate platform that could shape the country’s next generation of golfing superstars.
For De La Salle University, Ateneo de Manila University, University of the Philippines (UP), University of Santo Tomas, and Adamson University, the stakes go beyond medals — they are battling for the distinction of becoming the league’s inaugural golf champion, a legacy that will be etched into UAAP history.
That singular honor has ignited fierce determination across all competing schools, setting the stage for a highly competitive and emotionally charged showdown. Known as the country’s premier collegiate league, the UAAP now expands its tradition of excellence into golf, promising a competition that blends skill, prestige and pride.
The tournament format itself guarantees intensity.
Teams will compete in a 72-hole aggregate gross stroke play format spread across four rounds, with each round consisting of 18 holes. Each squad fields three to four players per round from a roster of four to six, with the best three scores counting toward the team total.
Only those who complete all four rounds will qualify for individual honors — raising the premium on consistency, endurance and mental strength.
Providing a fitting test is the wind-swept Tagaytay Midlands course, where unpredictable conditions are expected to challenge even the most composed players. Beyond shot-making and putting precision, the course will demand resilience and strategic discipline, qualities that often separate contenders from champions.
Several teams enter the UAAP tournament with valuable experience, having competed in last year’s ICTSI Intercollegiate Tour. Programs like La Salle, Ateneo and UP have already built a competitive foundation, which could prove crucial in navigating the pressures of this historic event. While the ICTSI tournament will continue separately, schools now have the flexibility to develop deeper rosters across both competitions.