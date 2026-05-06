5 schools chase historic UAAP golf title

For De La Salle University, Ateneo de Manila University, University of the Philippines (UP), University of Santo Tomas, and Adamson University, the stakes go beyond medals — they are battling for the distinction of becoming the league’s inaugural golf champion, a legacy that will be etched into UAAP history.

That singular honor has ignited fierce determination across all competing schools, setting the stage for a highly competitive and emotionally charged showdown. Known as the country’s premier collegiate league, the UAAP now expands its tradition of excellence into golf, promising a competition that blends skill, prestige and pride.

The tournament format itself guarantees intensity.

Teams will compete in a 72-hole aggregate gross stroke play format spread across four rounds, with each round consisting of 18 holes. Each squad fields three to four players per round from a roster of four to six, with the best three scores counting toward the team total.

Only those who complete all four rounds will qualify for individual honors — raising the premium on consistency, endurance and mental strength.