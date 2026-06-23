Singapore gets massive wellness destination by 2030

The seven-level development will feature more than 20 pools and water attractions, over 70 wellness treatment rooms, 18 water slides stretching a combined 1.8 kilometers, and more than 200,000 plants across 200 species. The project will be divided into three zones: Play for family-oriented activities, Relax for thermal and therapeutic experiences, and Restore for wellness-focused treatments such as saunas, steam rooms and massage therapies.