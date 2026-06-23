Singapore gets massive wellness destination by 2030

Therme Group has broken ground on Therme Singapore, a 720,000-square-foot integrated wellness destination at Marina South that is expected to become Asia’s first large-scale urban wellbeing hub when it opens in 2030.
The seven-level development will feature more than 20 pools and water attractions, over 70 wellness treatment rooms, 18 water slides stretching a combined 1.8 kilometers, and more than 200,000 plants across 200 species. The project will be divided into three zones: Play for family-oriented activities, Relax for thermal and therapeutic experiences, and Restore for wellness-focused treatments such as saunas, steam rooms and massage therapies.
Developed by Therme Group in partnership with Kajima Overseas Asia and designed by DP Architects, the project is expected to create about 400 jobs across hospitality, engineering and operations. The development will also include sustainability features such as solar panels, smart irrigation systems and advanced water filtration technology, alongside a new coastal public park connecting the site to Marina Barrage.