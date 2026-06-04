The Chiz that got away

What’s impressive wasn’t what they remembered. It was what they forgot.

We’re thinking: “Isn’t Jinggoy sitting in jail right now?”

Because, usually when 18 witnesses show up with stories, the guy in jail gets at least one paragraph. An aside. An honorable mention. Nothing?

Somehow the only guy already behind bars came out with the cleanest afternoon. Not one Marine suddenly saying: “Before I leave, I have something to say about Jinggoy.”

At least Malacañang understood the assignment.

If you’re going to pretend to be fair, you have to occasionally prosecute someone from your own team. Otherwise, people notice.

They arrested Jinggoy and got Bonoan.

They read the charges. Then they read the illnesses. Heart failure. Kidney disease. Diabetes. Cancer. Back pain. Carcinoma.

When they got to the second cancer, even the first cancer was like: “I’m already here.”

It felt like arresting a man when he’s already being chased by seven bears.

“We’re arresting him.” Very serious. “But actually, if fate gets him first, we’ll accept the assist.”

The Marines accused so many people that we’re expecting: “And on the seventh day, Joel received a suitcase.”

Where is Joel?

The Senate has two mysteries: Who’s running it? And where is Joel? The Ombudsman said he’s next.

We haven’t seen Joel in days. Which is strange. Because Joel normally appears whenever at least two or more senators are gathered in his name. Because they’re struggling to gather 13 in the name of a quorum.

Everybody thought the hearing would destroy Chiz. Did you see his face when he joined the minority? Chiz joined the minority with all the enthusiasm of a man opening a letter from the Sandiganbayan.

Eighteen Marines talk about Martin. Chiz?

“Here it comes.”

“Any minute now.”

“They’re finally coming for me.”

Chiz spent the whole hearing in the world’s longest jump scare.

By hour four, Chiz wasn’t hoping to be cleared. He was hoping to be accused. Anything to end the suffering.

Very stressful. Every time a witness said, “I have another name…” Chiz’s soul briefly left his body. Then the name was somebody else’s. Soul comes back. He was listening for prepositions. “And…” “Also…” “Furthermore…”

Imagine waiting for a medical test result. Every five minutes somebody comes out and says: “We found something.” And then spends six hours looking around before naming anyone.

That was basically Chiz’s day.