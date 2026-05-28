Loyalty on trial

You remove Bong Go from a Duterte event and suddenly the whole scene feels wrong. Like seeing Mickey Mouse without Minnie. Very upsetting psychologically.

“He is Special Assistant to the President.”

Special at what? Assisting how? Nobody knows. Medialdea feels very jealous already.

You notice that every normal government position at least sounds comprehensible. Defense Secretary. Secretary of Finance. Bato dela Rosa.

If Bong Go was truly one of the central architects, why did Duterte never politically elevate him to visible command structures in the thick of the drug war?

“Special Assistant” sounds like Duterte became President and suddenly remembered “Shit! I need to give Bong Go something.”

“What’s his position?”

“Well, he assists.”

“With what?”

“Specials.”

“Ah. Certainly, he knows things.”