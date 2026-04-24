DENZA expands SUV lineup

The B5 carries a large infotainment display, digital instrument cluster, head-up display, panoramic sunroof, and a 360-degree camera system. The SUV also includes ventilated and massage seats along with driver assistance systems intended to support highway and city driving.

The larger B8 arrives as a full-size SUV and will be offered in Dynamic and Premium variants. It combines a 2.0-liter engine with a dual-motor setup that delivers 450 kW and 760 Nm of torque. DENZA said the vehicle can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 4.8 seconds.

The B8 uses a larger 36.9-kWh battery and a 91.5-liter fuel tank. DENZA said the SUV can travel up to 1,040 kilometers on a full charge and tank under NEDC testing standards.

One of the B8’s main features is its DiSus-P intelligent damping suspension system, which adjusts suspension stiffness depending on road conditions and vehicle movement. The SUV also uses an electronically controlled locking differential system that manages torque distribution during low-grip driving situations such as gravel, mud, or wet roads.

Both SUVs include terrain response modes for mud, sand, rock, and water crossings. They also carry a feature called Leopard Turn, which helps tighten the turning radius during low-speed maneuvers on narrow roads or trails.

DENZA said both models connect to the DENZA mobile app, which allows owners to monitor vehicle status, charging levels, fuel levels, and location remotely.

Customers are invited to experience the DENZA B5 and B8 firsthand at the DENZA Arena Customer Test Drive Event from 24 to 26 April, 10 AM to 7 PM.

Exclusive premiere pricing for the all-new DENZA B5 and B8 can only be availed through a reservation made during the event, giving customers the opportunity to experience the vehicles while securing special launch offers on-site.

The B5 is priced at P3.498 million. The B8 starts at P4.698 million for the Dynamic variant and P5.098 million for the Premium version.