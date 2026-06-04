SPD seizes P4.3-M illegal drugs in major anti-drug operation

Arrested in the operation was identified only by the alias Kuya, 23, a resident of Malugay Street, Barangay San Antonio, Makati City.

The suspect was apprehended at around 4:10 a.m., following an anti-illegal drug operation carried out by personnel of the Makati City Police Station's Drug Enforcement Unit.

Based on the report, an undercover police operative acting as poseur-buyer successfully purchased a quantity of suspected high-grade marijuana or Kush worth P100,000 from the suspect.

Upon completion of the transaction, law enforcement personnel immediately identified themselves and effected the arrest of the suspect. A subsequent search of his person and immediate vicinity led to the discovery and seizure of a substantial volume of suspected illegal drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.

Seized during the operation were approximately 1,400 grams of suspected marijuana Kush with an estimated standard drug price of P2.1 million, 710 pieces of suspected Ecstasy tablets valued at P1.207 million, 45 vape cartridges containing suspected marijuana oil worth P135,000, 100 grams of suspected cocaine valued at P530,000, and 40 grams of suspected ketamine with an estimated standard drug price of P378,000. The total estimated value of confiscated illegal drugs reached P4.3 million.

Authorities likewise seized various items believed to have been used in the illegal drug trade, including a digital weighing scale, a genuine P1,000 bill used as marked money, ninety-nine pieces of boodle money used in the buy-bust operation, and packaging materials allegedly employed for the storage and distribution of illegal substances.

The suspect is currently under police custody and will be charged with violations of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) and Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Relevant documents and pieces of evidence are now being finalized and prepared for submission to the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office for the filing of appropriate criminal charges. NEIL ALCOBER