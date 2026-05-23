PDEA cuffs 3, seizes P3.4-M marijuana

Three alleged high-value drug suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 4A in Taytay, Rizal.
The operation was carried out outside a mall in Barangay Dolores.
Authorities identified the suspects only as aliases “Amir,” 39; “Sohaile,” 43; and “Naofil,” 29.
Investigators said the suspects were allegedly involved in the delivery and distribution of illegal drugs using private vehicles.
Recovered from the suspects were nearly 500 grams of suspected marijuana valued at about P3.4 million, along with marked buy-bust money.
Authorities also seized two vehicles allegedly used in the illegal drug trade.
The suspects will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.