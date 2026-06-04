Senate media condemns Marcoleta’s ‘paid hacks’ remark on media practitioners

“Its duty is to pursue facts, verify information, question those in power and report developments without fear or favor,” it wrote.

Alongside this, the Senate media also said that Marcoleta’s accusations against the press corrode public trust in legitimate journalism and contribute to a climate of hostility against media practitioners, which became increasingly harder during periods of intense political conflict.

Journalists should never be dragged into the rivalries, feuds, or power struggles of political figures. The media is not a weapon to be wielded by one camp against another, nor should it be treated as collateral damage in political warfare,” it also wrote.

The statement also highlighted that attempts to paint the press as partisan simply because it reports uncomfortable facts are unfair, as a free press can only perform its constitutional role when it is allowed to operate independently.

“Public officials, such as Marcoleta, who make serious allegations against journalists have a responsibility to present evidence instead of just relying on inflammatory rhetoric that undermines democratic institutions,” it added.

The media outlet underscored that journalists deserve freedom to report without being branded, bullied, or sacrificed in the political battles of others.