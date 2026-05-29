Marcos ‘horrified’ by turmoil in Senate

“Very (concerning). I watched with horror as the Senate became (like) this. I looked at my fellow senators. Madalas kaming natitinginan ni ES Ralph (Recto). Ganyan ba tayo noong senador tayo? Mayroon ba tayong ganyan na ginagawa? Hindi tayo ganyan. Paano nangyari? Iyong Senado ay hindi na kagaya noong panahon natin. Dahil nagpe-personalan na eh,” Marcos told reporters during a media briefing at the Okura Hotel in Tokyo as part of his three-day state visit to Japan.

“Naging personal. Ang babaw na nang usapan,” he added.

Marcos said debates during his time in the Senate were often intense, but lawmakers remained professional and maintained cordial relationships afterward.

“Pero after pag-upo namin, magkakape naman kami. Kakain kami nang magkasabay. Hindi personal. It's about work. It's not about personalities. Nagbago eh. Tapos narating pa tayo sa putukan. Tapos fake pala ‘yung putukan. Tapos… hindi ko maintindihan. Eh walang nangyayaring kagaya niyan noong panahon ko sa Senado,” he said.

The President said he never imagined the Senate would find itself in its current situation.

“The Senate is now sheltering fugitives from justice. How did that happen? I don't understand how a Senate is supposed to function if those are the kind of things that the Senate is embroiled in. I hope they figure it out soon. I really do,” Marcos said.

The remarks came amid a series of controversies involving the Senate, including the reported gunfire incident within the Senate complex and heightened political tensions that have sparked public debate about the chamber's credibility and independence.