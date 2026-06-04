PSHS-CAR valedictorian wins Harvard full scholarship

BAGUIO CITY — A graduate of the Philippine Science High School–Cordillera Administrative Region Campus (PSHS-CAR) Batch 2026 has earned admission to Harvard University with a full four-year scholarship.
PSHS-CAR valedictorian Reya Nikole Maryella Maligro Siojo ranked first among 83 graduates who received their diplomas on 19 May. The campus is located in Purok 12, Barangay Irisan, Baguio City.
Her scholarship covers tuition, housing, living expenses and annual airfare.
Siojo pursued applications to several United States universities independently, keeping the process private from her family due to the low acceptance rates for international students seeking full financial aid. Alongside her Harvard admission, she was also accepted at Washington and Lee University, waitlisted at Princeton University, the University of Notre Dame and Amherst College, and received rejections from other institutions.