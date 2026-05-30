Luzon records most DOST-SEI Scholarship qualifiers

Beyond the Philippine archipelago, 48 prospective scholars also sat for the examination in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Institute noted that funding constraints will limit the number of incoming first-year students to be accommodated under the program to 8,500 for Fiscal Year 2026.

Qualifiers will be issued their Notice of Award, while potential qualifiers will be informed of the documents or requirements they need to resubmit.

Following this, all qualifiers, together with their parents or legal guardians, will be invited to attend an orientation on the policies and procedures governing the S&T Scholarship Program.