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Luzon records most DOST-SEI Scholarship qualifiers

Luzon led the country in the DOST-SEI Scholarship Examination for AY 2026–2027, recording the highest number of qualifiers among 8,500 successful examinees out of 97,617 nationwide. Learn the regional breakdown, funding limits, and next steps for scholars and their parents in the government’s S&T scholarship program.
Luzon led the country in the DOST-SEI Scholarship Examination for AY 2026–2027, recording the highest number of qualifiers among 8,500 successful examinees out of 97,617 nationwide. Learn the regional breakdown, funding limits, and next steps for scholars and their parents in the government’s S&T scholarship program.
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Luzon recorded the highest number of qualifiers in the Department of Science and Technology–Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) Scholarship Examination for Academic Year 2026–2027, the results of which were released on Saturday, 30 May 2026.

According to DOST, of the 8,500 out of 97,617 examinees (8.71%) qualified, Luzon had the largest share of examinees, totaling 57,951 applicants. The Visayas and Mindanao followed with 21,227 and 18,439 examinees, respectively.

Luzon led the country in the DOST-SEI Scholarship Examination for AY 2026–2027, recording the highest number of qualifiers among 8,500 successful examinees out of 97,617 nationwide. Learn the regional breakdown, funding limits, and next steps for scholars and their parents in the government’s S&T scholarship program.
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Luzon led the country in the DOST-SEI Scholarship Examination for AY 2026–2027, recording the highest number of qualifiers among 8,500 successful examinees out of 97,617 nationwide. Learn the regional breakdown, funding limits, and next steps for scholars and their parents in the government’s S&T scholarship program.
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Beyond the Philippine archipelago, 48 prospective scholars also sat for the examination in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Institute noted that funding constraints will limit the number of incoming first-year students to be accommodated under the program to 8,500 for Fiscal Year 2026.

Qualifiers will be issued their Notice of Award, while potential qualifiers will be informed of the documents or requirements they need to resubmit.

Following this, all qualifiers, together with their parents or legal guardians, will be invited to attend an orientation on the policies and procedures governing the S&T Scholarship Program.

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