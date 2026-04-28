9 Works Theatrical unveils a mythic ensemble for ‘Yemaya’

It is nothing short of a powerhouse cast consisting of sought-after young talent and seasoned theater veterans who are set to take the stage in 9 Works Theatrical's upcoming play, Yemaya. Eljay Castro Deldoc translates Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes' Yemaya's Belly into Filipino, which will be a visceral exploration of myth, motherhood, and the tides of fate.

Sharing the role of Yemaya's central character Jesus/Mulo will be award-winning film and theater actor Tommy Alejandrino, and actor and singer-songwriter Benedix Ramos. Among Alejandrino's film credits are The Baseball Player, Mallari, and Gomburza, which have earned him critical acclaim. He is also a graduate of the Philippine High School for the Arts, where he was trained in acting, directing, and dramaturgy. In the last couple of years, Ramos has been a theater mainstay, with lead roles in Next To Normal, Dagitab, Tabing Ilog: The Musical, and Bar Boys: The Musical. He first found fame during his time on Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10:Celebrity Edition, but has since dabbled in hosting and content creation, aside from acting.