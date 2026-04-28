9 Works Theatrical unveils a mythic ensemble for ‘Yemaya’

It is nothing short of a powerhouse cast consisting of sought-after young talent and seasoned theater veterans who are set to take the stage in 9 Works Theatrical's upcoming play, Yemaya. Eljay Castro Deldoc translates Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes' Yemaya's Belly into Filipino, which will be a visceral exploration of myth, motherhood, and the tides of fate.
Sharing the role of Yemaya's central character Jesus/Mulo will be award-winning film and theater actor Tommy Alejandrino, and actor and singer-songwriter Benedix Ramos. Among Alejandrino's film credits are The Baseball Player, Mallari, and Gomburza, which have earned him critical acclaim. He is also a graduate of the Philippine High School for the Arts, where he was trained in acting, directing, and dramaturgy. In the last couple of years, Ramos has been a theater mainstay, with lead roles in Next To Normal, Dagitab, Tabing Ilog: The Musical, and Bar Boys: The Musical. He first found fame during his time on Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10:Celebrity Edition, but has since dabbled in hosting and content creation, aside from acting.
Sheena Belarmino returns to the stage anew, this time in a straight play, in the role of Maya. A consummate creative and multi-hypenate whose career began joining reality competitions as a child, she made her acting debut was playing Melissa in the TV series Lyric and Beat, before making her way to the stage. She was last seen in Spring Awakening, Next to Normal, and Tabing Ilog: The Musical, and a Gawad Buhay nominated turn for her role in One More Chance The Musical. Alternating with Belarmino as Maya is theater and film actor, performance dramaturg, and educator Roque, balacing arts and school, she is currently pursuing a doctorate degree in Global Arts-Arts Studies and Curatorial Practices at the Tokyo University of the Arts under the MEXT Scholarship grant. Her acting credits include How to Disappear Completely and Now Showing. Roque is also the co-founder of Salikhain Kolektib, an interdisciplinary arts and research collective.
Legendary singer and actress Bituin Escalante marks her return to the stage in the play's titular role of Yemaya/Inay. With a career spanning three decades, her definitive performances onstage have earned her multiple awards, cementing her name as one of Philippine theater’s powerhouses. She won Gawad Buhay Awards for 'Best Featured Female Performance in a Musical' for Himala Isang Musikal and Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Broadwayworld Best Actress awards, and multiple Awit Awards for her recordings. She was last seen on stage in Pingkian: Isang Musikal
Veteran actor and director Herbie Go also joins Yemaya as Tico. During his tenure as artistic director of Tanghalang Pilipino, Go co-founded The Virgin Labfest in 2005. His recent performances include About Us But Not About Us, Climate in Crazies, Shooting Stars, and Lamay in Malaya.
Completing the cast are Sheenly Gener as Lila, Anthony Falcon as Jelin, and Wenah Nagales as cover for Yemaya/Inay.
Yemaya follows a young boy’s epic journey as he traverses the lands and seas in search for his true place in the world. What starts as a wondering of “what if”turns into an adventure of “what could be”in this fantasy-ridden tale of perseverance, hope, and the restless pull of the tides.
Leading Yemaya's artistic team is Ed Lacson Jr. as director and set designer, joined by Eljay Castro Deldoc as Filipino translator, Teresa Barrozo as music and sound designer, Wika Nadera as assistant set designer and art director, JM Cabling as movement director, Ericson Navarro as costume and prop designer, Jethro Nibaten as lighting designer, Sheik Completado as technical director, Elliza Aurelio as hair and makeup designer, and Lee Morale as photographer.
9Works Theatrical's production of YEMAYA opens on June 13 at The Black Box at The Proscenium Theater, Rockwell Makati, and runs until July 5, 2026, with 8:00 PM shows on Fridays, and 7:30 PM on Saturdays and Sundays, with a 3:00PM maitnee on weekends. Tickets are now available on Ticket2Me.net.
For more updates, partnerships & show buying inquiries, follow 9 Works Theatrical on their social media accounts.