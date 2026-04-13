Karylle to star as Mrs. Bucket in 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

Secure your golden tickets, theater lovers, moreso if chocolate is your favorite sweet treat! Hit Broadway musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory makes its Manila premiere this July, with multi-awarded Filipina singer and actress Karylle joining the cast as Mrs. Bucket.

Not only is Karylle Philippine showbiz royalty, but she has shown a wide range as an actress, working in both stage and screen. Her body of work in Philippine musical theater over the past two decades is nothing short of impressive, starring in iconic productions such as The Sound of Music as Baroness Elsa von Schraeder, West Side Story as Maria, The Little Mermaid, Seussical, Cinderella, and the original Filipino musical Rama Hari. She was most recently seen in Repertory Philippines' staged reading of Private Lives. Her performances have earned critical acclaim and recognition from major award-giving bodies, including the Aliw Awards. Karylle has also ventured into the world of podcasts with K's Drama, which features casual conversations her peers in the entertainment world.