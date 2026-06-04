Ombudsman files charges vs Discayas, DPWH officials

Malacañang on Thursday said the Office of the Ombudsman has filed charges against contractors Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II and his wife, Sarah Discaya, along with several Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials, over their alleged involvement in the multi-billion peso flood control controversy.
In a briefing, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the cases were filed earlier in the day at the Malolos Regional Trial Court in Bulacan.
“Formal charges have been filed this morning against Curlee Discaya and other DPWH officials involved in the anomalous flood control projects in Bulacan at the Malolos Regional Trial Court,” Castro said.
She said Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon and Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano filed the complaints, which include violations of Section 3(e) of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, as well as malversation of public funds through falsification of public documents.
“We can recall that the Discayas were active in their projects as early as 2016. Curlee Discaya is among 10 individuals involved, covering various roles within the DPWH Bulacan First District Engineering Office and the private sector,” she said.
Discaya II is currently detained under Senate custody after being cited in contempt in September 2025 during hearings on alleged anomalous flood control projects. His wife, Sarah Discaya, is detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Jail in Cebu.