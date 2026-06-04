Ombudsman files charges vs Discayas, DPWH officials

Malacañang on Thursday said the Office of the Ombudsman has filed charges against contractors Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II and his wife, Sarah Discaya, along with several Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials, over their alleged involvement in the multi-billion peso flood control controversy.

In a briefing, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the cases were filed earlier in the day at the Malolos Regional Trial Court in Bulacan.