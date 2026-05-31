Bottomless hole forms

And yet — the holding company essentially told the Exchange: Relax, it’s complicated.

The company’s explanation, to its credit, is not entirely without merit. It points out that the lion’s share of the losses is non-cash in nature, which, in fairness, is a distinction that matters since a large chunk of the bleeding comes from foreign-currency losses accumulated over several years, driven by the peso’s depreciation against the US dollar and the Chinese yuan.

The company is quick to note that these are unrealized losses, paper wounds, not actual cash hemorrhaging. Should the peso recover, they say, those losses could shrink or vanish entirely.

Anyone who has watched the peso over the past decade may find that particular silver lining a bit cloudy.

Then there’s depreciation. The company built an entirely new telecommunications network from scratch — towers, facilities, the works — and is now absorbing the annual accounting cost of those assets on a straight-line basis, regardless of whether those towers are humming at full capacity or barely breaking a sweat. It’s the classic telco startup paradox: You build big to win big, but the books bleed while the network matures.

Perhaps the most legally interesting tidbit buried in the disclosure concerns stockholder advances totaling billions of pesos that sit on the liabilities side of the balance sheet rather than equity because converting them to equity would trigger regulatory complications.

The telco’s foreign partner is a state-owned enterprise from China. The money is there, the intent to convert it to equity is there, but the regulatory pathway is, shall we say, a work in progress.

Despite all of this, the company’s external auditor — one of the most prestigious accounting firms in the country — issued an unqualified opinion, though not without an “emphasis of matter” paragraph flagging the going-concern question. The company’s response? Management addressed it. The auditors agreed. Moving on.