McIlroy guns for elusive Memorial crown

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Rory McIlroy is targeting a first ever victory at the PGA Tour’s Memorial Tournament on Thursday as he returns to action in his final event before this month’s US Open.
The Northern Ireland star, who clinched back-to-back Masters victories in April, has never won at the Jack Nicklaus-hosted tournament in Dublin, Ohio — a gap on his CV he is determined to fill.
McIlroy’s best finish at Muirfield Village came a decade ago, when he finished tied for fourth in 2016.
After clinching a career Grand Slam with his maiden Masters win last year, McIlroy said on Wednesday the Memorial, along with Tiger Woods’ annual tournament at Riviera Country Club, were now top of the list of his priorities.
“I would say here and Tiger’s event at Riviera, they’re the two that I would love to win,” McIlroy told reporters.
“I’ve been lucky enough to win at Bay Hill, but not while Arnold (Palmer) was alive. So, I always thought it would be cool to win here and take that little walk up the hill off the 18th green and shake Jack’s hand.”
“Jack and I share a nice history. We’ve known each other now for nearly 20 years — or I’ve known him for nearly 20 years. He’s been nothing but great to me and my family.”
“So, yeah, this is certainly one I would love to get done.”
McIlroy acknowledges the challenging set-up at the par-72, 7,569 yards layout does not necessarily favor his game.
“For being such a long golf course, I feel like it takes the driver out of my hand a lot, which I pride myself on being one of my biggest weapons,” McIlroy said.
“The fairways pinch in right around the spots where I would be finishing driver. So it’s frustrating me in a way that I feel like my biggest weapon is in some way neutralized here.”
McIlroy believes success this week will hinge on tweaking his natural game.