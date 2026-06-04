McIlroy guns for elusive Memorial crown

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Rory McIlroy is targeting a first ever victory at the PGA Tour’s Memorial Tournament on Thursday as he returns to action in his final event before this month’s US Open.

The Northern Ireland star, who clinched back-to-back Masters victories in April, has never won at the Jack Nicklaus-hosted tournament in Dublin, Ohio — a gap on his CV he is determined to fill.

McIlroy’s best finish at Muirfield Village came a decade ago, when he finished tied for fourth in 2016.

After clinching a career Grand Slam with his maiden Masters win last year, McIlroy said on Wednesday the Memorial, along with Tiger Woods’ annual tournament at Riviera Country Club, were now top of the list of his priorities.