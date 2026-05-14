McIlroy toe ‘totally fine’

McIlroy is among the favorites to lift the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday after winning a second consecutive Masters last month.

Concern was raised when the 37-year-old winner of six major titles limped through three holes Tuesday, then removed his right sock and shoe to treat the issue before stopping at the fourth tee and taking a cart back to the clubhouse.

McIlroy tried on several pairs of shoes at the clubhouse on Tuesday to try and ease the discomfort.

McIlroy had limped in last Sunday’s final round on Sunday at a PGA Tour event in Quail Hollow, where McIlroy is a four-time winner. He blamed it on a blister under his right pinky toenail.

He said the blister had been a bother since Friday but would not be a concern for the PGA Championship.

On Monday, McIlroy told the Golf Channel he had removed the right toenail to better treat the blister.

While the issue raised concerns, McIlroy was back on the practice range on Wednesday morning and then onto the course.

History is against McIlroy this week. No one has won back-to-back majors since Jordan Spieth in 2015 and no player has won the Masters and PGA Championship in the same year since Jack Nicklaus in 1975.

McIlroy will face long walks across the 7,394-yard, par-70 layout over the next four days as he tries to capture his seventh career major title.

McIlroy is set for an 8:40 a.m. start in Thursday’s opening round alongside Spain’s Jon Rahm and American Spieth, who would complete a career Grand Slam with a triumph.

“It’s an elephant in the room for me,” Spieth said. “It’s a goal of mine.”

Americans have won the past 10 PGA Championships and taken 10 of the past 12 majors, only McIlroy’s two Masters titles breaking that run.

Top-ranked defending champion Scottie Scheffler and McIlroy have combined to win four of the past five majors.

Scheffler has finished in the top 10 in each of his past six majors — the longest run since Fijian Vijay Singh’s seven in a row ended in 2006.

Rahm, on pace for a third consecutive LIV Golf season crown, hopes to become the first Spaniard to win the PGA Championship and give his homeland titles in all four majors — a Spanish Grand Slam.

“It would be wonderful to close that fourth leg of the Grand Slam,” Rahm said.

“Even though every major is extremely special, to tie it all together with the greats of the past of Spain would be quite unique.”