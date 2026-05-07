‘Motivated’ McIlroy eyes more PGA glory

“Even winning felt different,” the Northern Ireland star said Wednesday as he prepared to tee it up in this week’s PGA Tour Truist Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I felt like winning the Grand Slam was going to be this life-changing thing and in some ways, it was, but in other ways I had to remember like, no, I still have a lot of my career left and I want to keep playing and keep competing.”

“So, this year, I think winning was validation for all the work that I’ve put in over the last few years to get myself back to this place where I’m winning majors.”

“I’m excited for the road ahead,” McIlroy added, looking ahead to next week’s PGA Championship at Aronimink near Philadelphia as well as the US Open at Shinnecock Hills in June and the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in July.