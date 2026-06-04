Jinggoy refuses to plead; court sets July pre-trial

The Sandiganbayan on Thursday entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Senator Jinggoy Estrada after he refused to enter a plea during his arraignment for graft.

Estrada participated in the Sandiganbayan Second Division hearing via videoconference from detention. His attorney, Noel Ostrea, said the senator could not attend in person because of osteoarthritis in both knees.

The court rejected an urgent omnibus motion from Estrada’s defense team seeking to dismiss the case for lack of evidence.