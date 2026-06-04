IBP declares 12-member Senate session valid, cites landmark 1949 ruling

In a post on Thursday, 4 June, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines issued an official statement asserting that the 3 June Senate session was lawful and valid, citing the 1949 Avelino vs. Cuenco ruling to support its position that 12 senators constituted a quorum.

The IBP said two senators—one detained on a non-bailable charge and another whose whereabouts remain unknown—could not be compelled to attend and were therefore excluded from the quorum count. The statement was released amid ongoing debate over the Senate’s authority to conduct official business with only 12 senators physically present.