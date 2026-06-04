Eala gets Queen’s Club main draw spot

Alex Eala’s upcoming stint in the Queen’s Club Championships got a massive boost after getting included in the main draw of the tournament that starts on 8 June in London.

The 21-year-old Eala was initially listed in the qualifying round of the prestigious Women’s Tennis Association 500 event but was elevated to the main draw following the withdrawals of Cristina Bucsa, Jessica Pegula, Hailey Baptiste and Linda Noskova.