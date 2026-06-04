Eala gets Queen’s Club main draw spot

Alex Eala’s upcoming stint in the Queen’s Club Championships got a massive boost after getting included in the main draw of the tournament that starts on 8 June in London.
The 21-year-old Eala was initially listed in the qualifying round of the prestigious Women’s Tennis Association 500 event but was elevated to the main draw following the withdrawals of Cristina Bucsa, Jessica Pegula, Hailey Baptiste and Linda Noskova.
Eala is still facing Alina Charaeva of Russia at press time for a win that would pit her against either No. 145 Kayla Day of the United States or No. 173 Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand in the quarterfinals of the Birmingham Open that serves as a warmup for the Wimbledon Championships in London on 29 June.
After the Queen’s Club, Eala will play in her last grass-court tournament will be the Bad Homburg Open in Germany from 20 to 27 June, where she will also join forces with seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in the women’s doubles event.
The Filipina ace said she is excited to play alongside Williams after facing her in the Auckland Open in New Zealand last January.
Both Eala and Williams earned wildcard slots for the German tilt as they look to continue honing their skills before competing in the biggest grass-court tournament of the year.