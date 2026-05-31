Eala gets Hamburg wild card slot

Alex Eala added another tournament to her grass-court campaign after receiving a wild card entry at the Bad Homburg Open in Germany from 20 to 27 June.
Eala, 21, joins world No. 81 and home bet Eva Lys, along with seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams, in another prestigious Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 500 tournament.
The Bad Homburg Open will serve as the Rafael Nadal Academy alumna’s final competition before she plunges into action in the Wimbledon Championships in London on 29 June.
With Eala set to rise to No. 35 in the WTA rankings, she has a chance to break into the top 32 before the third Grand Slam of the year.
She will start her grass-court campaign at the Birmingham Open, a WTA 125 tournament in England, from 1 to 7 June.
After that, Eala will test her mettle at the Queen’s Club Championships in London from 8 to 14 June.
Should Eala opt to stay in England for her grass-court campaign, she could return to the Eastbourne Open — the same competition where she made her first WTA final appearance last year — from 20 to 27 June.
Eala could potentially earn a bye in Wimbledon if she gathers enough points to enter as one of the top 32 players.
Eala said she and her team will assess each tournament carefully to ensure that she will be at her best.
“I have to process it a little bit more and maybe get into it on a deeper level with my team,” Eala said.
“That’s why, of course, I see the difference between players at her level or ranking and my general level. I think I know what work needs to be done in order to make that my average.”