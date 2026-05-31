Eala gets Hamburg wild card slot

Alex Eala added another tournament to her grass-court campaign after receiving a wild card entry at the Bad Homburg Open in Germany from 20 to 27 June.

Eala, 21, joins world No. 81 and home bet Eva Lys, along with seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams, in another prestigious Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 500 tournament.

The Bad Homburg Open will serve as the Rafael Nadal Academy alumna’s final competition before she plunges into action in the Wimbledon Championships in London on 29 June.