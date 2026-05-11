DOH highlights progress of HFEP, super health center projects



Domingo also asserted that DOH aims to enforce stronger public health facilities nationwide, along with better access to services and facilities under the Universal Healthcare Act or the Republic Act 11223 of 2019.



Super health centers



Meanwhile, the Primary Care Facility (PCF) project aims to expand primary health services in underserved areas by providing basic treatment services.



According to Domingo, the small model costs around P6.5 million for infrastructure alone and will offer services such as clinical laboratory procedures, consultations, and minor surgeries.



Meanwhile, the medium model is estimated to cost around P12 million and will provide additional services, including radiology, birthing rooms, and recovery rooms for mothers.



Lastly, the large model, which will cost around P15 million for infrastructure alone, will offer added health services such as dental clinics and will also serve as a storage facility and office.



Domingo underscored that HFEP is more than an infrastructure initiative; it is a continuing investment in the health of every Filipino, despite facing challenges.



He also emphasized that DOH remains committed to improving and accelerating its project completion to ensure a fully functional and accessible healthcare system for Filipinos.