DoLE stops 3 telcos over safety lapses

The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DoLE-7) has issued work stoppage orders (WSOs) against three telecommunications companies in Cebu after inspectors found multiple violations of occupational safety and health standards.
DoLE-7 regional director Atty. Roy Buenafe said the violations were discovered during inspections of telecommunications and electric distribution companies operating in the province.
Among the findings were workers installing cable wires on utility poles without the required personal protective equipment. Inspectors also found that some companies could not identify designated safety officers responsible for overseeing workplace safety and ensuring compliance with OSH regulations.
Buenafe stressed the need for companies to appoint qualified safety officers and strictly implement workplace safety programs to protect workers and prevent accidents.
The regional labor chief said the enforcement action was prompted by the rising number of work-related accidents in Central Visayas.
In 2025 alone, authorities recorded about 20 workplace accidents involving telecommunications and utility-related operations, including several fatalities. The trend has continued into 2026, raising concerns over worker safety in the sector.
Apart from the risks faced by employees, DoLE also cited the danger posed by improperly managed and dangling wires, which can threaten motorists, commuters and the general public.