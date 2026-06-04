DoLE stops 3 telcos over safety lapses

The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DoLE-7) has issued work stoppage orders (WSOs) against three telecommunications companies in Cebu after inspectors found multiple violations of occupational safety and health standards.

DoLE-7 regional director Atty. Roy Buenafe said the violations were discovered during inspections of telecommunications and electric distribution companies operating in the province.

Among the findings were workers installing cable wires on utility poles without the required personal protective equipment. Inspectors also found that some companies could not identify designated safety officers responsible for overseeing workplace safety and ensuring compliance with OSH regulations.