DOLE suspends Region III director over Pampanga building collapse

The building collapsed at around 3 a.m. on 24 May, according to the Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, prompting emergency responders to rescue trapped individuals.

Panlilio said the work stoppage order had earlier been lifted despite 13 recorded violations, but admitted that DOLE Region III did not conduct further inspections because the building’s structural integrity supposedly fell outside the agency’s jurisdiction.

Reports also said a nearby hotel sustained damage during the collapse.

As of 26 May, Tolentino said authorities had officially concluded search and rescue operations.