DOLE suspends Region III director over Pampanga building collapse

The Department of Labor and Employment on Tuesday ordered a 30-day preventive suspension against Region III director Geraldine Panlilio following the collapse of a nine-storey building in Angeles City.
Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said the suspension was imposed to allow authorities to conduct an impartial investigation, particularly into why a work stoppage order was allegedly delayed before the incident.
The building collapsed at around 3 a.m. on 24 May, according to the Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, prompting emergency responders to rescue trapped individuals.
Panlilio said the work stoppage order had earlier been lifted despite 13 recorded violations, but admitted that DOLE Region III did not conduct further inspections because the building’s structural integrity supposedly fell outside the agency’s jurisdiction.
Reports also said a nearby hotel sustained damage during the collapse.
As of 26 May, Tolentino said authorities had officially concluded search and rescue operations.