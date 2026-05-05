522 hired on spot at DOLE Labor Day job fair in Central Luzon

In addition to job matching, the activity provided jobseekers access to one-stop-shop government services, employment counseling, labor education and livelihood desks, learning sessions, skills demonstrations, TUPAD payouts in 17 sites, DILP livelihood assistance, SPES payouts and orientations, and Kadiwa ng Pangulo activities in selected venues.

DOLE Regional Director Geraldine M. Panlilio emphasized the government’s continued commitment to provide employment services, livelihood support, and opportunities that respond to the needs of workers and jobseekers.

“Ito po ang tandaan natin: ang DOLE at ang iba’t ibang ahensya ng pamahalaan ay hindi titigil sa paghahatid ng mga serbisyong tutugon sa inyong pangangailangan. Hangad natin ang mas matatag na kabuhayan, mas mahusay na mga manggagawa, at mas maraming oportunidad para sa bawat Pilipino. Sa pagtutulungan ng pamahalaan at ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., umaasa tayo na ang tagumpay ng gawaing ito, kasama ng mga sabayang aktibidad sa buong bansa, ay magdudulot ng makabuluhang pagbabago sa ating bayan,” RD Panlilio said.

Under the Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES), DOLE assisted 2,376 student-beneficiaries with P11,354,296.00 in assistance across 15 venues.

To promote entrepreneurship and income generation, the agency also released P7,852,200.00 worth of livelihood starter and enhancement kits to 377 beneficiaries under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP).

DOLE further expanded worker support through activities for Workers in the Informal Sector (WIS) in selected provinces, engaging 713 participants in capacity-building sessions on financial literacy, entrepreneurial development, and access to social protection services.

In Pampanga, the Labor Day celebration also recognized outstanding youth and program partners through the Youth Employment Program (YEP) Awards, highlighting the role of beneficiaries and employers in advancing employment programs.

The celebration will continue with the Breakfast Forum with the Paralegal Association of Region III, ITCs Construction, IT-BPM, and Manufacturing sectors on May 6, 2026, at the DOLE Region III Conference Room in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga. The forum will gather industry stakeholders to discuss sector-specific concerns and collaborative solutions.

On 9 May 2026, the agency, in partnership with Clark partners, will hold Run as One at the Clark Freeport Zone to promote physical fitness, camaraderie, and awareness on labor standards and occupational safety and health compliance.