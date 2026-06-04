DOJ: 1K new asylum claims under processing

Speaking during the launch of National Refugee Day 2026 on Thursday, DOJ Refugees and Stateless Persons Protection Unit (RSPPU) head and Chief State Counsel Dennis Chan said the applications largely come from individuals originating from African and Middle Eastern countries.

Chan said the Philippines is presently hosting around 1,000 recognized refugees, while another 1,000 asylum applications are undergoing evaluation by the DOJ.

“Currently, the Department of Justice RSPPU is processing or evaluating around 1,000 pending applications also for asylum,” Chan told reporters.

According to Chan, most of the recognized refugees in the country come from African and Middle Eastern nations, with applicants seeking protection from various forms of persecution in their home countries.

“The reason for their seeking asylum is the persecution that they are facing in their home country, which can be by reason of religion, race, gender, political opinion, or membership in a social group,” he said.

Chan clarified that the refugees are not primarily migrating for economic reasons but are seeking safety from threats and discrimination that place their lives and freedoms at risk.

During the event, Chan underscored the human dimension behind refugee and asylum cases.

“Behind every refugee application, asylum claim, or statelessness determination is a person seeking safety, certainty, and the opportunity to rebuild a life,” he said.

He also reaffirmed the Philippines’ longstanding commitment to providing protection to displaced individuals.

“For decades the Philippines has opened its doors to people fleeing conflict and persecution. As a nation, we have chosen to respond not with indifference but with compassion and protection for those seeking refuge,” Chan said.

The observance of National Refugee Day 2026 aims to raise awareness about the plight of refugees and stateless persons while highlighting government efforts to uphold international protection commitments.