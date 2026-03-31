DOJ touts improved case performance, expands services nationwide

Plans are underway to establish new regional offices in Negros Island Region and the Cordillera Administrative Region, aimed at bringing services closer to communities. In recent years, new city prosecution offices have been opened in areas such as Santo Tomas, General Trias, Calaca, Baliwag, and Carmona, along with a provincial prosecution office in Maguindanao del Sur.

A major boost in manpower has accompanied these expansions. From 2,883 plantilla positions in 2022, the DOJ now has 3,968, with a target of 4,500 by 2028.

Vida noted that this addresses longstanding issues such as understaffed offices, including the elimination of single-prosecutor offices nationwide.

“Now, there is no more prosecution office nationwide that is manned by just one prosecutor. We ensured that with the creation of the new plantilia positions, the offices will be properly manned, and the service will be properly delivered to our constituents,” he said.

The department has also intensified public service programs.

Since 2022, it has launched eight DOJ Action Centers and rolled out at least 33 “Katarungan” caravans, serving over 67,000 clients.

Additionally, 30,733 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) have been released during the same period, while financial assistance totaling over P62 million has been granted to more than 4,600 beneficiaries “from 2022 to present.”

On immigration, Vida reported the implementation of the Advanced Passenger Information System and electronic gates, reducing passenger processing time to under 15 seconds.

He also announced a visa relief extension for foreign nationals affected by ongoing international conflicts, allowing them to stay in the Philippines legally until 1 May 2026 for humanitarian reasons.

Despite these achievements, Vida acknowledged that challenges remain.

He assured the public that the DOJ will continue reforms and uphold its mandate of enforcing the rule of law.

Vida likewise credited the collective efforts of DOJ personnel and leadership, including former secretary and now Ombudsman Boying Remulla.

He then reaffirmed the department’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement in the justice system.