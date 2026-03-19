BI launches special unit to strengthen protection of refugees, persons of concern

“The BIPU-POC ensures that applications for refugee and stateless recognition are handled with consistency, accountability, and due regard for both humanitarian protection and immigration control,” Casibang said.

The guidelines provide safeguards to prevent the premature removal of individuals applying for refugee or stateless status while their claims are being evaluated. At the same time, monitoring and documentation processes remain in place to maintain the integrity of the immigration system.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado highlighted that protecting legitimate refugees and other persons of concern is a top priority.

“The Philippines has long upheld its humanitarian commitments, and the Bureau of Immigration plays a critical role in ensuring that these commitments are translated into clear, lawful, and orderly procedures,” Viado said.

“We will protect those who genuinely seek refuge in accordance with the law, while also safeguarding national security and maintaining strict immigration control,” he added.

Viado noted that the creation of BIPU-POC strengthens inter-agency coordination and provides a structured framework for addressing refugee and statelessness cases.

“This is about balance — compassion anchored on law, and protection anchored on accountability. The Bureau remains committed to ensuring that the Philippines continues to meet its international obligations without compromising the integrity of our borders,” he stressed.

The BI confirmed it will continue to work closely with the DOJ and other stakeholders to implement humane and effective policies for Persons of Concern.