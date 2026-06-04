Compassion rewarded: DYCI honors nursing students who helped save a life

Freshman nursing students received full scholarships from Dr. Yanga’s Colleges, Inc. (DYCI) after coming to the aid of a jeepney driver who became weak and reportedly suffered heat stroke while driving in Bocaue, Bulacan on 28 May.

The two students, Precious Jewel Pescador and Joana Mae Barquilla immediately rendered first aid, monitored the driver’s condition, and stayed by his side until he reached the hospital, where he later recovered and was discharged.

Their actions serve as a powerful reminder that the true calling of healthcare begins long before graduation—with compassion, courage, and a willingness to help when a life is at stake.