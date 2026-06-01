DSWD provides aid to victims of Benguet bus crash

In a statement on Monday, DSWD Disaster Response Management Group Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said the agency continues to monitor the condition of victims and assess the need for additional assistance.

Based on the 5 p.m. report of the DSWD Field Office-Cordillera Administrative Region on 1 June, a total of 93 individuals were affected by the collision involving two Victory Liner buses and a sports utility vehicle.

Of the total number of victims, 77 were brought to the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center, while 16 were transported to the La Union Medical Center.

The DSWD said 65 patients treated at the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center have already been discharged, while 12 remain confined. One of the confined patients later died from injuries sustained in the accident.

Meanwhile, all but one of the patients brought to the La Union Medical Center have been discharged, with the remaining patient still under medical observation.

Dumlao expressed sympathy for the family of the fatality and assured the public that social workers remain on the ground to assist those affected.

“Nakikiramay po ang DSWD sa pamilya ng nasawi at nakikiisa rin po tayo sa panalangin para sa mga kasalukuyang nagpapagaling dahil sa aksidente pong ito,” Dumlao said.

“Nakatutok po ang ating mga social workers at patuloy po nating mino-monitor ang kanilang kalagayan at nakahanda po ang ahensya na magbigay ng kinakailangang tulong sa mga naapektuhan,” she added.

The DSWD said it is continuing to assess the situation of other recovering patients to determine whether additional support is needed.