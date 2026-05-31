Caregivers get comfort

For many families at Zamboanga City Medical Center (ZCMM), spending the night beside a loved one in the hospital often means sacrificing comfort and rest. Patient watchers endure long hours seated on chairs or finding small corners where they can briefly close their eyes, all while staying close to those they care for.

It was with these silent sacrifices in mind that the volunteers of Tzu Chi Zamboanga gathered at the hospital’s New Building Tower 1 on 25 May 2026, to donate 100 Tzu Chi Folding Beds. The turnover was led by Tzu Chi Medical Foundation Philippines deputy CEO and Tzu Chi Zamboanga co-OIC Anton Mari H. Lim, who expressed his heartfelt gratitude to ZCMM medical center chief II Dr. Afdal B. Kunting for the hospital’s continued partnership in serving the community with compassion.