Caregivers get comfort

For many families at Zamboanga City Medical Center (ZCMM), spending the night beside a loved one in the hospital often means sacrificing comfort and rest. Patient watchers endure long hours seated on chairs or finding small corners where they can briefly close their eyes, all while staying close to those they care for.
It was with these silent sacrifices in mind that the volunteers of Tzu Chi Zamboanga gathered at the hospital’s New Building Tower 1 on 25 May 2026, to donate 100 Tzu Chi Folding Beds. The turnover was led by Tzu Chi Medical Foundation Philippines deputy CEO and Tzu Chi Zamboanga co-OIC Anton Mari H. Lim, who expressed his heartfelt gratitude to ZCMM medical center chief II Dr. Afdal B. Kunting for the hospital’s continued partnership in serving the community with compassion.
While the folding beds may appear simple, their impact is far greater. For patient watchers facing sleepless nights and exhausting days, each bed offers a chance to rest, regain strength, and find a measure of comfort during challenging times. It is a small gesture that speaks volumes about care and humanity.
What makes the donation even more inspiring is the story behind the beds themselves. They are made from recycled PET bottles, turning discarded materials into something meaningful and useful. Through this initiative, Tzu Chi demonstrates that environmental stewardship and humanitarian service can go hand in hand — transforming waste into comfort for those who need it most.
As the beds find their place beside hospital wards and patient rooms, they serve as a reminder that compassion extends beyond medical treatment. It also means caring for the family members who faithfully stand by their loved ones through illness and recovery.
With every act of kindness, Tzu Chi continues its mission of bringing hope, comfort, and Great Love to the people of Zamboanga — helping build a community rooted in compassion, environmental responsibility, and genuine concern for one another.