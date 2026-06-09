Makabayan seeks stronger protections for nurses

Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc have filed a bill seeking to repeal and replace the Philippine Nursing Act of 2002, proposing updated benefits and expanded support systems aimed at helping nurses perform their duties more effectively and encouraging them to remain in the country.
The group noted that nurses are among the health workers who are often inadequately compensated for the services they provide, prompting many to seek opportunities abroad.
Under the proposed measure, nurses would receive a minimum salary equivalent to Salary Grade 15, or P50,000, in addition to overtime pay, on-call pay, hazard pay, night-shift differential, and housing allowances, among other benefits.
Similar measures have been filed in both the House of Representatives and the Senate during the 19th and 20th Congresses, but none has gained substantial traction.
In a statement, Filipino Nurses United expressed support for the immediate passage of the bill, saying it could help address the shortage of healthcare workers in the country.