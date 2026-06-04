Chinabank announces key management changes

Sy family-backed China Banking Corp. (Chinabank) has appointed banking veteran Narlette D. Manacap-Jaravata as Chief Compliance and Governance Officer as part of a series of management changes approved by its board of directors.

In a Thursday disclosure to the local bourse, the bank said the appointments and promotion were approved during its regular board meeting on 3 June.

Effective 16 July, Manacap-Jaravata will succeed First Vice President and Chief Compliance and Governance Officer Aileen Paulette S. De Jesus, who will retire at the end of June. Chinabank said De Jesus will remain with the bank on a contractual basis from 1 July to 31 December 2026 and will serve as adviser to the Compliance Group beginning 16 July.