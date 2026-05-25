BDO names former HSBC executive as compliance chief

The bank said her appointment would ensure continuity of leadership within the Compliance Group, institutional knowledge of the bank’s regulatory environment and stability during the transition through support from the outgoing chief compliance officer’s advisory role.

Prior to joining BDO, Licaros held senior roles at HSBC Philippines from 2017 to 2024, including Country Head for Regulatory Compliance and in chief compliance officer capacity.

She also served as corporate secretary, acting corporate governance officer and chief legal counsel of Philippine Veterans Bank from 2015 to 2016, and previously worked as corporate legal counsel at Manila Electric Co. from 2012 to 2015.

Admitted to the Philippine Bar in 2010, Licaros earned her Juris Doctor degree cum laude and Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Communication degree summa cum laude from the University of the Philippines.

The same disclosure also saw BDO’s board approve the declaration of regular cash dividends on common shares amounting to P1.10 per share for the second quarter of 2026, payable on 22 June to stockholders on record as of 9 June.

The country’s largest bank reported P20.1 billion in net income for the first quarter, up 2 percent from P19.7 billion a year earlier, as core businesses remained steady. Growth was supported by strong lending and operating performance, with loans expanding 16 percent year on year.