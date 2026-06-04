Cecilie Bahnsen brings dreamy universe to everyday dressing

Romantic, playful and effortlessly wearable — Cecilie Bahnsen’s latest collaboration with Uniqlo reimagines modern femininity through the lens of her signature aesthetic. Built around the concept “Shapes of Poetry,” the collection blends soft silhouettes, floral-inspired details and easy-to-style separates that feel both elevated and refreshingly practical.

Known for her dreamy Copenhagen sensibility, Bahnsen introduces a wardrobe designed for movement and self-expression. Think soft jersey fabrics, textured finishes, delicate shirring and versatile pieces that can be layered, mixed and worn on repeat. Alongside the women’s collection, a charming girls’ line brings the same whimsical energy in a more playful way.