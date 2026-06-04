Cecilie Bahnsen brings dreamy universe to everyday dressing

Romantic, playful and effortlessly wearable — Cecilie Bahnsen’s latest collaboration with Uniqlo reimagines modern femininity through the lens of her signature aesthetic. Built around the concept “Shapes of Poetry,” the collection blends soft silhouettes, floral-inspired details and easy-to-style separates that feel both elevated and refreshingly practical.
Known for her dreamy Copenhagen sensibility, Bahnsen introduces a wardrobe designed for movement and self-expression. Think soft jersey fabrics, textured finishes, delicate shirring and versatile pieces that can be layered, mixed and worn on repeat. Alongside the women’s collection, a charming girls’ line brings the same whimsical energy in a more playful way.
Daily Tribune got an early look at the collection and explored how seamlessly the pieces fit into everyday wardrobes.
Look 1 featured the Women’s Shirring Sleeveless T-Shirt in Off White paired with the Girls’ Shirring Skort. The combination felt light, youthful and effortlessly cool — proving that simple silhouettes can still make a statement.
For Look 2, the Women’s Textured Skirt in Off White was styled with the Girls’ Graphic T-Shirt, creating a relaxed yet polished outfit that balanced feminine details with a casual edge.
Look 3 showcased the Women’s Frill T-Shirt paired with the Women’s Textured Skirt. Soft textures and subtle design details came together to create a look that felt romantic without trying too hard.
The collection offers a fresh take on everyday dressing, where comfort meets creativity and feminine style feels modern, wearable and fun.