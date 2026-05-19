BREEZING INTO TOMORROW: The conscious, carefree spirit of Trude

Trude Lizares: We believe it’s time to reach out to a different niche: one that is younger and more carefree and yet still embraces our advocacy of environmental sustainability, caring enough about Mother Earth as to be supporting the use of only sustainable, natural fabrics. The price points are also so much lower so more people can be a part of our journey.

What’s it called and what’s it all about?

Trude is about sharing our brand to more people out there who believe in our advocacy of environmental sustainability in the use of only natural fabrics for the preservation of the environment and want to partner with us in our journey.

What’s the line’s aesthetic and DNA.

Just like Trude Lizares, Trude Jr. is created with a lot of attention and care to details and workmanship. But unlike Trude Lizares, Trude is more youthful, less glam and has the more relaxed next door girl kind of look.

Who’s the designer behind Trude?

We don’t hire designers for the brand — It’s me Trude Lizares. Like for Trude Lizares (the brand) I only create lines that I myself will wear.

When did your love for design start?

I’ve been a designer since I was 15 years old and I’m 61 now. I did my prom and graduation ball gowns and my clothes. I would buy tela and have them cut and sewn with a sastre. Opened my own line at 18 while I was in Ateneo and joined the House of Negros now called Negros Producers. I’ve never stopped creating since then It’s a natural part of my essence and I breathe creating pieces.

How long did it take you to make the collection and what materials/color palette did you use?

The first collection took us six months. Since we believe in the advocacy of environmental sustainability, we only used natural fabrics in cotton linen blends.

What sets the brand apart from Manila brands and what have you considered to make your clothes relevant?

We strictly adhere to our advocacy of environmental sustainability to make a difference in our world by doing our part in making our world a better place.

Are your clothes practical, sustainable or mindfully made?

We are slow fashion so we only have 10-12 different designs for every collection which we launch only thrice a year.

What’s the vision of the brand?

Sustainability is what we adhere to so we don’t believe in fast fashion — buy cheap, wear once, OOTD once, then chuck. We create classic designs in natural fibres that will last a lifetime.

For now Trude Jr is available in the TRUDE LIZARES pop up store in Rockwell till 30 May. Inquiries can also be made thru IG /rude.bytrudelizares.